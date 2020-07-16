Iowa Weekly Unemployment Claims Increase For Third Straight Week

Des Moines, Iowa — The number of Iowans applying for unemployment is on the rise again.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday morning that 11,125 Iowans filed for unemployment for the first time last week. That’s an increase from last week’s adjusted figure of 9,957.

The number of continuing unemployment insurance claims was up again as well. 137,036 Iowans were continually unemployed last week. That is up from the adjusted figure the previous week of 134,215. It’s the first that figure has risen week-to-week in a month.

Both of those figures are down from their peak in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The week ending April 4th, 2020 saw more than 64,000 initial claims. The week ending May 9th, 2020 saw 189,643 continuing claims.

Initial claims hadn’t fallen as low as 6,449 on the May 30th report. This week’s figure nearly doubled that.