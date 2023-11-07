DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the White House.

She did so at the River Center in Des Moines on Monday night. DeSantis is currently tied in 2nd place with Nikki Haley in the most recent poll of Iowa caucus-goers.

Iowans who attended the event were in support of the Florida governor, they told WHO 13 News whether they agreed with Reynolds’ endorsement and how they think this will help DeSantis.

“Nobody knows exactly, if I were to guess I would say it could help him 10-15 points easy, just an endorsement like this,” said Marlin Bontarger, a DeSantis supporter from Kalona. “She (Reynolds) is doing it, I believe, for the sake of the next generation. And I believe we are at a critical point in our nation right now.”

“God will help us win, my prayer is that people will wake up and see that what we need is somebody who believes in truth, who believes in God, and someone that will do what he says he will do,” said Becky Bontarger, a DeSantis supporter from Kalona.

A former Trump supporter said what had moved her off of the former president to DeSantis.

“All the distraction and all the baggage and I hate to say, you know, even garbage. It just seems like there just keeps getting to be more and more and more,” said Lori Tiangco, DeSantis supporter from Des Moines.