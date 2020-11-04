Iowa Voter Turnout Record Smashed

Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES – More Iowans voted in Tuesday’s election than in any other general election in the state’s history.

According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, the all-time turnout record was shattered with more than 1,697,000 Iowans voting. That’s well above the previous state record from 2012 of 1,589,951.

Another record was broken in the number of absentee voters in the state. The SOS’s office says as of Wednesday morning 1,001,840 absentee ballots had been received by county auditors.

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Secretary Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”

Iowa had one of the highest turnout rates in the country with 76 percent of all registered voters casting ballots. As of Monday, there’s also a new record for active registered voters in the state at 2,095,581.

As long as mail-in votes were postmarked by midnight on Nov. 2nd and are received by noon on Nov. 9th, they can still be counted. Election results will be certified on November 20th after canvassing is completed.

You can view the up-to-date results on the Iowa SOS’s website.