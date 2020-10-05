Iowa Voter Guide

Iowa — Election Day 2020 arrives in Iowa (and the rest of the nation) on November 3rd, 2020. The elections will be carried out with the nation still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and changes to state laws and policies could make how you vote a different process in 2020 than what you’ve seen before.

Early Voting

Early voting begins on October 5th in Iowa. That is the day that requested absentee ballots will be mailed out and the day that you can begin voting in-person at your County Auditor’s office or at special early voting events.

You must be registered to cast a ballot in Iowa. You can register to vote online right now. You can also register at the Auditor’s office before you vote.

Have more questions about absentee voting in Iowa? The Secretary of State’s office has a helpful frequently asked questions section to walk you through it.



Election Day – November 3rd, 2020

When can I vote? Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where do I vote? Click here to find your polling place

What do I need? A valid photo ID is required. Acceptable forms include any of these:

-Iowa Voter Identification Card

-Iowa Driver’s License

-Iowa Non-Operator ID

-U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

-U.S. Passport

-Tribal ID Card/Document

More Iowa Voting Resources



Register to Vote Online Now

Voter Ready Iowa Project

Find your precinct

Absentee Voting Questions Answered