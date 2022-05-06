DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa veterans of the Vietnam War are being honored on Friday on the 15th Annual Iowa Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day. The event is held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the south lawn of the State Capitol. Col Jim McClung, an Iowa native who served two tours in Vietnam will be the keynote speaker.

The Iowa memorial honors “Hidden casualties of Vietnam”, those who died indirectly from their service overseas but aren’t eligible for inscription upon “The Wall” in Washington, D.C.