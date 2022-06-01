WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nine Iowa veterans’ stories were immortalized today as part of the Veterans History Project in the Library of Congress.

Journalism students from Drake University interviewed and recorded the Veteran’s stories as a part of a class project. After the completion of the project, the students sent the recordings to Rep. Cindy Axne, who submitted them to the Library of Congress for preservation.

The Veterans History Project began in 2000 as a way to document and preserve the stories of American veterans. One of the goals of the project was to provide a way for future generations to hear directly from veterans about the realities of war.

The collection holds more than 100,000 audio and video stories from veterans. The stories include recollections from World War I to the present. The collection also includes original photos, letters, diaries, and other historical documents from veterans.

Some of the Iowan veterans whose stories were submitted include Urbandale Air Force veteran Melita Roseboom, who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, West Des Moines Army veteran Jordan Roubion who served in the Global War on Terror, and Army veteran Laura Synder who served in the Iraq War.