AMES, Iowa — Tom Vilsack saw Mount Pleasant as his adopted home after moving there following law school. Now as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Vilsack hopes the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University –which has existed in town (1842) longer than Iowa has been a state (1846)– can provide a new purpose for the town of about 9,200.

“Our folks will work with the community to see what the options could be. There’s a variety of opportunities to think about. I’ve asked the team to be very creative about this,” Vilsack said Thursday following an event at Iowa State University in Ames.

When Vilsack referred to “our folks,” he was referring to his federal agency staff. The USDA backed the loans for Iowa Wesleyan University. But when trustees saw no viable way to repay the $26 million in debt, they decided that the university would close at the end of this academic year.

“The initial reaction would be, well you start parceling off the campus and you sell one building or one home or whatever? Don’t want them to do that,” Vilsack said. “I don’t want them to start there.”

Instead, Vilsack hopes his agency can find one future tenant. “I would like them to start working with the college to see if there are other universities or colleges that might be interested. Are there other folks who would be interested in a campus of some kind? Are there agencies of the federal government, for example, that might be thinking about training facilities and could this be an opportunity? People need to think creatively at this point,” he said.

Vilsack said his own agency would not have need for the campus.

Vilsack also announced $40 million in federal funding for 31 different projects across the country. Iowa State University will receive more than $500,000 to provide research on the concept of planting two crops in the same field. The idea could provide a two-fold benefit to farmers: It could provide a second income stream because of the ability to grow two crops and it could offer environmental benefits like keeping the soil active longer to limit erosion.