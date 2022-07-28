DES MOINES, Iowa — Over 300 people attended United Steelworkers’ rally for a better contract with Bridgestone on Thursday.

The ‘Fair Contract Now’ rally took place at around 11 a.m. outside of Local 310’s Union Hall. Workers said they were calling on the company to provide better wages, benefits, and contract language.

Rally-goers said that corporations like Bridgestone are making record profits and aren’t rewarding their workers.

An agreement between the union and Bridgestone has not been made.

“A strike is the last resort,” Bill Campbell, United Steelworkers Vice President, said. “Nobody wants to go on strike but we’ll be ready if we need to.”

The contract is set to expire Thursday at midnight.