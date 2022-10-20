DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa’s unemployment has risen for a second straight month while the U.S. unemployment was down for the same period, Iowa Workforce Development is reporting. At the same time, the state’s Labor Force Participation Rate was higher than the U.S. level.

Iowa’s unemployment for September climbed to 2.7% – that’s a 0.1% increase from August, but a 1.4% decrease from September 2021. The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 3.5% – that is down 0.2% from August and 1.2% since September 2021.

Iowa’s Labor Force Participation Rate for September was 67.7% – an increase of 0.8% from last year and higher than the U.S. rate.

Iowa lawmakers passed new legislation signed into law by Kim Reynolds in 2022 that limits the number of weeks an Iowan is eligible for unemployment and limits benefits to those who’ve been offered but declined a job.