DES MOINES, IOWA — The search for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives went into the third day of voting.

A vote for Speaker of the House went 100 years without needing a second ballot to reach the 218 vote threshold, that is until the 118th Congress.

The vote for speakership got into double digits on Thursday evening with the Republicans in the Freedom Caucus not throwing their support behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy. The vast majority of Republicans voted for him again and again, including all four of Iowa’s U.S. Representatives.

“I want everyone to know I’m frustrated along with you and I’m hopeful that we are able to elect our speaker as soon as possible,” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, (R) IA-01. “I’m supporting Kevin McCarthy and I will continue to support Kevin. I think he’s the right person to lead our Republican conference and execute on the agenda that Iowans sent us here to do.”

Hinson voted for McCarthy during every single roll call. Another Iowa representative didn’t explicitly say that he was sticking with McCarthy, but called for the delay to stop.

“The American people sent a clear message in 2022. It’s time to get to work to pass a conservative agenda. The delays only help Democrats obstruct our efforts to rein in wasteful spending, balance the budget, and fix our broken economy.” Congressman Randy Feenstra, (R) IA-04

Feenstra joined the other three delegates in sticking with McCarthy throughout the voting this last week. Leadership in the republican party are trying to cut a deal with the Freedom Caucus to end the speaker election, but according to one Iowa representative those demands are ever-changing.

“You know trying to understand where they are coming from, what is it that they are looking for. And we have seen several times the goal post move. So, we want to know hard and fast what are the things you think should be negotiated what are you trying to do,” said U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, (R) IA-02 on Wednesday evening.

Congressman-elect Zach Nunn, (R) IA-03 also voted for McCarthy during every single roll call.