Iowa trooper Ted Benda swerved to avoid hitting deer before fatal crash

Trooper Ted Benda (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — New information has been released about the crash that killed an Iowa State Patrol trooper last month.

Trooper Ted Benda died on Oct. 20, six days after a serious accident on Highway 51 north of Postville while responding to a call in Clayton County. Officials say Benda swerved to avoid a deer, lost control and flipped his patrol car into the ditch. The car came to rest on the driver’s side.

The Iowa State Patrol is still completing a technical investigation to determine how fast Benda was going at the time of the crash.

Benda was a 16-year veteran of the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Funeral services for him were held on Oct. 27.

