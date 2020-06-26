Iowa Tops 700 Total COVID-19 Deaths, 493 New Cases Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the state saw seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 and exceeded 700 total deaths from the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 701 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 360 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 26 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 493, bringing the total number of positive tests to 27,555.

There are 141 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, which is a slight increase from the previous day’s 137. Forty-two of those patients are in intensive care with 24 of them on ventilators.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 17,140 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 282,013 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,253 people who tested positive out of the 31,122 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.