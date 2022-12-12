A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for Northwest Iowa on Tuesday. This is where the roads could get slippery in spots. A strong storm system will be bringing more rain into the state by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be a few degrees below the freezing point in Northwest Iowa and this could cause a light glazing of ice on the untreated areas.
The rest of the state will see wet roads by the morning commute on Tuesday. The rain will be heavy at times.
The rain will be the heaviest in Eastern Iowa by Tuesday afternoon with a strong ESE wind gusting close to 40 MPH.
The rainfall totals will be close to an inch in parts of the state by Tuesday night.