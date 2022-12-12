Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for Northwest Iowa on Tuesday. This is where the roads could get slippery in spots. A strong storm system will be bringing more rain into the state by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be a few degrees below the freezing point in Northwest Iowa and this could cause a light glazing of ice on the untreated areas.

Heavy Rain at 8 AM on Tuesday

The rest of the state will see wet roads by the morning commute on Tuesday. The rain will be heavy at times.

Rain Falling at 1 PM on Tuesday

The rain will be the heaviest in Eastern Iowa by Tuesday afternoon with a strong ESE wind gusting close to 40 MPH.

Expected Rain by Tuesday Night

The rainfall totals will be close to an inch in parts of the state by Tuesday night.