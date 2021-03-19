Iowa to Receive Nearly $775 Million in Federal COVID Relief for Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will receive nearly $775 million in relief to help with pandemic-related expenses in Pre-K-12 schools as part of the latest round of federal relief, the Iowa Department of Education announced on Friday.

The relief is Iowa’s share of the $122.7 billion provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

This third round of education relief is more than double the amount Iowa received earlier this year through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and about ten times the amount the state received a year ago from the CARES Act.

“Schools can use this funding over the next two and a half years to cover a variety of pandemic-related expenses and strategies. This includes addressing disruptions to teaching and learning, meeting students’ social, emotional, behavioral health needs, providing summer school and other extended learning and enrichment programs, hiring additional personnel to keep schools safe and healthy, supporting educators in the effective use of technology and meeting the connectivity needs of remote learners,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said in a statement.

The Iowa Department of Education said 90% of the $775 million will be available to school districts. The remaining funds will be used for state-level educational efforts to address problems caused by the pandemic.

The law requires that at least 20% of the funds available to school districts be used to address “disruptions to learning through the implementation of evidence-based interventions and to respond to the academic and social, emotional, behavioral health needs of students,” the Iowa Department of Education said.

“With Iowa’s schools open for learning, this new round of funding will provide critical support to address current needs and plan for the future,” said Lebo.