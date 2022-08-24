SARATOGA, New York — An Iowa Thoroughbred Ain’t Life Grand will compete in the Travers Stakes race on Saturday.

Ain’t Life Grand will be competing against the likes of Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and others for a 1.25 million dollar prize. His owner, Ray Shattuck, said they’re confident he’ll perform great.

“He’s always wanted to go farther and we think he’ll enjoy this distance better than anything he’s ever done before,” Shattuck said.

Ain’t Life Grand has won 5 of 8 of his career starts, including the Iowa Derby in 2022.