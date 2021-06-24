Iowa teens show more interest in babysitting for summer employment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Babysitting has always been a popular job for teenagers. However, as the need for child care services continues to increase, it’s become an even more lucrative business for young adults.

According to the North American Learning Institute, which provides online training courses, it’s seen an almost 50% increase in interest in their babysitting courses nationwide and a nearly 40 percent increase in Iowa.

President of this course provider, Andy Williams, said teens in the state could be taking advantage of this high demand to make more money.

For instance, Des Moines Parks and Recreation is paying seasonal staff anywhere between $8 to $13 an hour.

However, recent data by Sittercity, an online marketplace for families to find child care, reports that the national hourly rate of babysitters in 2021 is $16.00 per hour.

Williams said teens also could be using these skills to pull more weight in the household.

“It’s an interesting combination of parents going from office life to home life and the children doing the same thing,” Williams said. “So I think the parents are supporting the children, and then the children are finding ways to support their parents by providing babysitting services, and maybe even to their neighbors and friends as well because it’s become more and more necessary.”

WIlliams said their online babysitting course is the most popular among those ages 13-15.