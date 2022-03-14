LAKE VIEW, Iowa – An Iowa high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing one of her students.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Stefanie Kelsey of Sac City, was arrested Friday. She is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Law enforcement officials say a parent came forward on March 10th after hearing rumors about a relationship between Kelsey and a student at East Sac County High School.

The investigation found Kelsey had been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student, which began sometime after the school year started.

Kelsey was booked into the Sac County Jail on a bond of $30,000. After posting bond, she was released.