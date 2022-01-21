Iowa teacher accused of sexually abusing student

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa high school teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee after police say he sexually abused an underage girl who was a student at the school.

Justin David Rapier, 41. was arrested and charged Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators say Rapier was a teacher at Highland High School in Riverside when the sheriff’s office received a report in December of a possible sexual abuse case involving a child.

An investigation uncovered that Rapier was involved in a sexual relationship with the teen, the sheriff’s office said.

If convicted, Rapier faces up to five years in prison.