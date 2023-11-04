CHICAGO, Illinois — The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Chicago today to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at the historic Wrigley Field.

Matchup

This will be the first time Iowa has played in a baseball stadium since 2017, when they beat Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. It’s also the first time the Hawkeyes have played against a Big 10 team in a baseball stadium since Nov. 1904, when they lost to the Minnesota Gophers at Athletic Park in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa (6-2) is coming off a bye week after losing to Minnesota 10-12, and after learning their Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz won’t be returning after this season.

The Hawkeyes are currently in a four-way tie with Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin for first place in the Big 10. Iowa is favored to beat Northwestern (4-4) by 5 points as of Friday evening.

Gameday forecast

It looks to be a pleasant day weather wise for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be partly sunny with a high of 55 degrees. There will be a very slight breeze out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

How to watch

If you aren’t able to see the game in person you can watch the game on any device that can access Peacock. Subscription costs start at $5.99.