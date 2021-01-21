Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Arguments Thursday in Jason Carter Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — An infamous case of father versus son enters a new chapter Thursday, as attorneys for Jason Carter go before the Iowa Supreme Court.

Justices will hear arguments about Carter’s appeal to overturn a verdict that found him civilly liable for his mother’s death.

Shirley Carter was found shot to death in her rural Lacona home in 2015.

Her husband Bill believed their son, Jason, was responsible but when authorities failed to file a murder charge he sought justice in civil court. Bill Carter filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jason and in 2018 a jury found him liable for his mother’s death.

Just days after that trial wrapped up, Jason Carter was charged with his mother’s murder. Investigators said that new information brought to light during the civil trial gave them the evidence needed to file the charge.

A jury found Jason Carter not guilty during the criminal trial in 2019.

Jason Carter has been working to get the civil judgment overturned ever since. He’s also filed lawsuits against the state of Iowa, investigators and lawyers involved in his prosecution, and his father.

The Iowa Supreme Court hearing for Carter will be streamed online beginning at 1:30 p.m. on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel.