Iowa Supreme Court Ruling in Jason Carter’s Wrongful Death Appeal Expected Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to hand down its ruling Friday in a high-profile wrongful-death dispute in Marion County.

Jason Carter appealed the civil jury verdict that found him responsible for his mother’s 2015 death.

Shirley Carter was shot and killed in in her Lacona home back in 2015.

Carter’s father and brother brought a wrongful death lawsuit against him after becoming frustrated with law enforcement, who had not charged Jason criminally. In 2018, a jury found Jason Carter civilly liable for Shirley’s death and he was ordered to pay $10 million.

Just days after the civil trial, authorities charged Jason Carter with his mother’s murder. They claimed evidence brought to light during the civil trial provided them with what they needed to make a criminal case.

Jason Carter was acquitted of his mother’s murder in the 2019 criminal trial.

He is now seeking a ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court to throw out the judgment from the civil trial.

Carter has also filed civil lawsuits against the state of Iowa, investigators and lawyers involved in his prosecution, and his father.