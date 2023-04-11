DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday morning about lifting the fetal heartbeat bill injunction.

Back in 2018, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That’s usually around six weeks and often before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

A Polk County district court judge then enjoined that law, which has kept lawmakers from enforcing the ban.

A motion to dissolve the injunction against the fetal heartbeat bill was filed by Gov. Reynolds in August of 2022, after the federal right to abortion was struck down in June of that year by the U.S. Supreme Court when it overturned Roe v. Wade.

The court isn’t expected to issue a ruling in the case until late June.