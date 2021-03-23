Iowa Supreme Court Hearing State’s Appeal Over Sex Education Funding Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a law on how sex education is funded in the state, which is tied to whether organizations provide abortion services.

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

The 2019 law in question, House File 766, would bar organizations that provide abortions from receiving grants for sex education.

A Polk County district judge ruled the law unconstitutional last May.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. and you can watch the Iowa Supreme Court’s live stream of proceedings here.