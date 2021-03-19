Iowa Supreme Court Affirms Wrongful Death Judgment Against Jason Carter

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the civil judgment in a high-profile wrongful-death dispute in Marion County.

Friday morning, the court released its ruling on an appeal by Jason Carter. He was found civilly responsible for the death of his mother Shirley during a 2018 jury trial and had appealed the judgment.

Shirley Carter was shot and killed in her Lacona home back in 2015. Jason Carter’s father and brother brought the wrongful death lawsuit against him after becoming frustrated with law enforcement, who had not charged Jason criminally.

The judgment in the civil trial ordered Jason Carter to pay $10 million to his father.

Just days after the civil trial, authorities charged Jason Carter with his mother’s murder. They claimed evidence brought to light during the civil trial provided them with what they needed to make a criminal case.

Jason Carter was acquitted of his mother’s murder in the 2019 criminal trial.

He appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, asking it to throw out the judgment from the civil trial. But Friday, the judgment was instead affirmed by the court.

Carter has filed civil lawsuits against the state of Iowa, investigators and lawyers involved in his prosecution, and his father. Those lawsuits are still pending.