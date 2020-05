DES MOINES, Iowa — As summer approaches, organizations are still trying to decide whether they’ll be able to proceed with their events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Add the Iowa Games to that group.

Air gun, rowing, clay-target trapshooting, figure skating, and lacrosse have all been canceled. The bowling finals have been moved to August. All other sports are on, as scheduled, for now.

The Summer Iowa Games start July 11th and attract over 13,000 participants.