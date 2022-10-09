DES MOINES, Iowa — Count the Kicks and MercyOne hosted a community baby shower on Sunday to provide support and resources to at-risk women who are about to have a baby.

The goal of the event was to support and educate expectant mothers, specifically those in the refugee and immigrant communities, about what to expect with pregnancy from beginning to end.

“We’re talking about all the baby basics from conception to delivery,” Stephanie Moody, health equity ambassador for Count the Kicks, said. “We’re making sure that they know what to expect during the labor and delivery and what to expect postpartum.”

One resource that was discussed at the event was Count the Kicks’ app that allows the user to track fetal movements. Tracking fetal movements during the third trimester of pregnancy allows mothers to be able to distinguish what movements are normal and which aren’t. According to Count the Kicks, knowing this information can help prevent a stillbirth from occurring.

Count The Kicks is an Iowa-based stillbirth prevention organization. To learn more about the organization and their app you can visit their website.