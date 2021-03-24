Iowa Still on Track to Open Vaccine Availability to All Adults on April 5th

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds said on Wednesday that the state is still on track to make a COVID-19 vaccine available to all Iowans in two weeks.

“I am pleased to say that we remain on target to open vaccinations up to all Iowans beginning Monday, April 5th,” Reynolds re-confirmed at her weekly news conference. Reynolds warns, though, that that doesn’t guarantee an appointment will be available for all Iowans. The governor says the state is expecting another increase in vaccine doses from the Biden administration next week, however, the supply still won’t meet the initial demand.

Iowans are asked to begin their search for an available vaccine at www.vaccinate.iowa.gov or by calling 211 if they don’t have internet access.