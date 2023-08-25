AMES, Iowa – Buildings on the Iowa State University campus in Ames are cooling down again Friday after a fire at the campus power plant Thursday caused problems with the cooling system.

The university announced Friday morning that its cooling system was back up and running after repairs to the chillers were made. It will take some time for campus buildings to return to their normal temperatures.

An equipment malfunction is believed to have been the cause of the fire.

Friday classes for Iowa State students are being held virtually or have been canceled. Classes will return to in-person on Monday.

On Thursday, university officials encouraged students who had the option to go home for the weekend to leave campus.

Updates on which services have limited hours and which activities may have been canceled because of the issue can be found here.