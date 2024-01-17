AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women’s basketball team will add another victory to the win column this weekend without having to suit up and play the game.

On Wednesday, Iowa State Athletics said it was notified the Saturday matchup between the Cyclones and the TCU Horned Frogs would not happen. TCU forfeited the game, which was to be played in Ames, because it didn’t have enough available players.

That means the #24 Cyclones get the win and TCU takes the loss.

No reason for a lack of available players was released by TCU.

TCU also forfeited their home match against #7 Kansas State Wednesday night.

The Cyclones (12-4) travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+.