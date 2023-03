DAYTON, Ohio — After an exciting match-up in the First Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Iowa State finally knows who it will play in the first round.

A bucket from Jamarius Burton with just nine seconds to go put Pitt ahead of Mississippi State Tuesday night and launched the Panthers into the round of 64. The final score was 60-59.

The 6-seeded Iowa State Cyclones will face 11-seed Pitt on Friday at 2:10 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. You can watch the game on truTV.