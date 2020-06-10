Iowa State University Will Start Classes Early in Fall, End Before Thanksgiving

Ames, Iowa — Iowa State University will welcome back students early in the fall and wrap up classes before Thanksgiving Day.

The school announced its plans to reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. The Fall 2020 semester will begin on August 17th. The semester will end on November 25th, the day before Thanksgiving.

There will be other changes when students return to campus. There will be smaller class sizes and students and professors will be required to wear face coverings. The school says it will modify class times to avoid congestion in buildings and on buses.

Residence halls will reopen to students as well in the fall. ISU says there will be additional cleaning services in the halls. Some rooms will be left unoccupied to be used in case a student needs to quarantine or self-isolate.