Iowa State University Plans for ‘New Normal’ with Return to In-Person Learning for Next Academic Year

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University is preparing to return to in-person classes for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to an e-mail sent by university president Wendy Wintersteen.

The e-mail, which was sent out Friday morning to all faculty, staff, and students, outlines a “new normal” for the ISU community. It includes returning to pre-pandemic levels for classes, labs, studios, residence, dining, student, activities, and campus events.

Wintersteen wrote that the “new normal” will be based on the assumption that vaccinations will be widely available and appropriate health practices are being followed.

A committee, led by university Vice President John Lawrence, has been established to help guide the efforts of all university groups in their planning and implementation efforts for the upcoming year.