Iowa State University Building Closed Following Early Morning Fire

AMES, Iowa — A fire at a building on Iowa State University’s campus early Monday morning triggered an evacuation and the building is now closed because of the damage.

According to the Iowa State University Police Department, there was a fire at Ross Hall. An ISU Alert was sent out around 6:30 a.m. saying there was a fire and calling for anyone in the building to evacuate.

WHO 13’s Roger Riley arrived on scene shortly after and observed fire trucks and emergency personnel on scene, but was unable to get comment from those responding to the scene.

About an hour later, another ISU Alert was sent saying the fire was out and the building was closed.

We’ve reached out to the Iowa State University Police Department for more information on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage but have not received a response.