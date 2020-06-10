Iowa State University Announces Plans for Fall Semester

Students will be able to resume classes at Iowa State University this fall, but there will be some restrictions because of COVID-19.

“It’ll definitely be different than what I thought it would be coming to college but I’m excited just to try new things, meet new people, and start here at Iowa State,” Incoming ISU Freshman Carla Edleman said.

Edleman won’t have to wait long to get back on campus because Iowa State University is starting the fall semester a week earlier than usual, on August 17th and ending the day before Thanksgiving.

“We’re avoiding sending them home for thanksgiving, bringing them back for a couple weeks, sending them home again, because we think that will be better for reducing the risk of spread,” Executive Fall Planning Committee Chair John Lawrence said.

To also reduce the spread of COVID-19, classes will be reduced to 50 percent capacity and some will be moved online.

“The larger classes, those that are over 200, are going to be online, with supplemental small group discussions. The smaller ones that were maybe 25 to 30 students, they can move into the rooms that held 50 to 60,” Lawrence said.

Students and teachers are also expected to wear face coverings in and outside of class.

“It’s going to be required in our dormitories, unless you are alone or in your room with a roommate, it’s going to be expected in the classrooms, it’s going to be expected any place there is a crowd and you can’t physically separate,” Lawrence said.

“I think it’s good that we have to wear the mask and I think it will just be good to be in person and just have the experience in the classroom,” Edleman said.

Iowa State is also ramping up their own contact tracing and testing systems.

“So contact tracing is investigative work that’s tracking if you come in and test positive, where have you been in the last 48 hours, who have you been near, who did you sit by in class, who is your roommate? And then contacting those people to make sure we get them in, get them tested, know where they’re at, if in fact you are testing positive or showing symptoms,” Lawrence said.

“For the students that test positive or have to self-isolate, for the students that either don’t feel safe coming to campus because of their health condition or their parents, they can find classes to study online,” Lawrence said.

Regardless of the new changes, Carla Edleman can’t wait to start her freshman year.

“I’m really excited, I think it will be really fun and just a new adventure,” Edleman said.

Iowa State University said details about any changes in tuition for fall semester are still being discussed.