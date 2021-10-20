Iowa State Trooper dies from injuries suffered in crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is confirming that a State Trooper has died after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash last week. Trooper Ted Benda was in route to assist a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy when he crashed last Thursday. He died from his injuries today.

The DPS says Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation in 2005. He became a State Trooper in 2016 and worked out of the Mason City and then Oelwelin offices. He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

