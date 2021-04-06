Iowa State to Hold Mass Vaccination Clinic for Students Starting April 19

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will hold a two-week vaccination clinic on campus beginning April 19 for students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will prioritize undergraduate, graduate and professional students — both residents and nonresidents. Students will receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires just one dose. The university hopes to vaccinate as many students as possible before the semester ends in May.

Iowa State said it will notify students soon about how to sign up for the clinic and students should not contact Thielen Student Health Center about it.

Iowa State is receiving its vaccine allocation from the state, as part of an effort from the governor’s office to expand vaccine availability.

“As vaccines become more available, we plan to expand vaccinations on campus to more faculty, staff, and postdocs and will communicate that information as it’s available,” Iowa State University said.

All Iowans age 16 and older became eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine on April 5.

For tips on finding available COVID-19 vaccine appointments, click here.