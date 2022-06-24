AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University announced Thursday that its men’s hockey club will be suspended from competition for the next academic year after an investigation found the club engaged in hazing, alcohol abuse and personal humiliation of new or rookie members.

The club was put on interim suspension in May and a subsequent investigation also found that since at least 2018, the club coerced money from new members for status in the club, the university said in a statement.

A separate investigation found the Recreational Services staff and the club’s coaches did not understand or adequately oversee student complaints and club finances.

The club was ordered to develop a plan for new team education, complete anti-hazing and alcohol abuse training and restructure to become a traditional, student-led sports club.

If those requirements are met by Dec. 16, the club could resume practices and squad scrimmages in the spring but it won’t be allowed to participate in competitions or league games until the summer of 2023.

In a statement Thursday, the club’s players, parents and alumni denied all the university’s allegations and said Iowa State had an agenda to restructure the hockey club.

The club said it will explore “all available avenues in responding to the university’s sanctions.”