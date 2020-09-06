Iowa State Students Press Ahead in Pandemic

AMES, Iowa — This Labor Day weekend is quiet in Ames, but not too quiet. Many students have remained in town, due to classes which will be held on Labor Day Monday. Along Welch Avenue a group of friends were enjoying the beautiful weather, and swapping stories about mask protocol, and online and in-person classes. Many of the students felt they have already had COVID19, though some were not certain. As to the massive parties held before classes started, students here realized, they could no longer keep doing that.

“I could’ve been obviously a little bit safer just coming here week one, there was a big party week, it’s hard not to participate we are so used to doing that stuff,” said Sophomore Rowan Collins, an Agriculture major from Grimes. “As of last year we kind of got cut short during a fun time of the year, it was just starting to get nice out everyone’s going to have a good time and coming back to college, its kind of hard to avoid that stuff.”

Now Ames has a mask ordinance in place, and on campus masks are required. So students are adjusting to wearing a mask almost everywhere.

“Masks can make it harder to understand what’s being said in the classroom,” said Collins. “Teachers are very accommodating, they make it easy to do it all online if that’s what you prefer, and going out is still pretty easy too.

“Personally I find online a lot harder than in person, just because you can ask professors questions,” said Kylie Schultz, a sophomore from Batavia IL, majoring in Entrepreneurship, and Marketing. “I know a lot of professors have their office hours online now and that’s a little bit more difficult especially with like math classes and like trying to learn how to do problems and things like that.”

Overall, the students say they are doing ok, and realize they have responsibility to fight COVID19.