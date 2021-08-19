Iowa State students prepare for new semester, return to some pre-pandemic guidelines

AMES, Iowa — It’s the surest sign of the waning days of summer: collegians returning to their campus.

Iowa State University’s 2021-2022 school year begins next week, and most Cyclones have already moved to Ames for the semester. Unlike the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, Iowa State will emphasize in-person learning and events.

“Some things on our campus will look very much like they did in the fall of 2019,” said Iowa State University provost Jonathan Wickert. “Other things, of course, will have changed.”

Some students in Ames are already satisfied with the steps taken towards pre-pandemic guidelines.

“After the pandemic, we had no community and weren’t surrounded by people,” said Iowa State junior James Swanson III. “This is where I want to build my community, this is where I want to start my life. Just being able to come back is inspiring.”

Others are excited to experience their new campus for the first time.

“Now that I’ve got the experience, it’s generational,” said Daniel White, an Iowa native who transferred to Iowa State from a college in Kentucky. “I get to someday tell my kids and grandkids to come here. I’m happy.”

Iowa State’s fall plans for COVID-19 safety can be found at this link.