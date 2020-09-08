Iowa State Students Attend Class in Pandemic

AMES, Iowa, — Labor Day for most, means a day off from your toils. But not for students at Iowa State. Due to the new schedule brought on by the Pandemic, ISU students attend class on Labor Day. They will conclude the semester at Thanksgiving.

“I did not have any classes today just because I say I don’t have any on my schedule,” said Chloe Webster of Panora. “I know for most people that it is pretty normal because we have like classes online so it’s pretty lenient some classes you go virtually, some classes you just do all the coursework on your own at your own pace.”

There are some classes held in person.

“It’s tough like in class hearing the teacher and stuff that’s just another problem you’re gonna face with wearing masks and stuff,” said Rowan Collins, of Grimes. “Obviously that’s what you have to do in the times that we’re living right now.”

For students now, anywhere on campus or Ames, masks are required where social distance cannot occur.

“I thought it would be difficult,” said Webster. “But it’s like every day thing grab my keys, grab my face mask, grab my phone, and leave, it’s normal to me now.”

Another new world for students is online class, or in-person.

“The teachers are being very accommodating making it easy for you to do all online if that’s what you prefer,” said Collins. “Going out is still pretty easy to do, everyone’s just trying to work together get through this together.”

“I personally do not mind online courses,” said Webster. “I can work at my own pace, get my own work done, it’s a lot less stressful to watch lectures online because I can pause whenever, to write notes.”

For freshman students like Webster the whole Iowa State experience is new.

“I love it, I have a lot of people that I can talk to if I’m struggling with anything,” said Webster. “So I really don’t have to worry about my fear, everyone has my back at Iowa State.”