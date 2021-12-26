Iowa State student killed in crash in Atlantic

ATLANTIC, Iowa — An Iowa State University student died in a single-vehicle crash in western Iowa two days before Christmas.

Avery Andersen, 20, was driving north on Olive Street in Atlantic when his vehicle lost traction on the frost-covered road and began to fishtail. His vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway into the ditch and rolled on its top, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Andersen died in the crash.

Andersen was an Atlantic native and a junior studying meteorology at Iowa State University.

“He was fascinated by storms and the science of weather from the age of three. Family and friends knew they could turn to Avery for a personal weather report at any time,” said Andersen’s obituary published on westerniowatoday.com.

Andersen graduated from Atlantic High School in 2019, where he was involved in choir, band, football, tennis, swimming and theater, according to a GoFundMe set up for a memorial and family fund.

A gifted musician and singer, Andersen was selected as a member of the Iowa High School Music Association’s All-State Chorus his senior year in high school. He was also a member of the Cyclone Hockey Pep Band at Iowa State.

Andersen’s faith was a foundation in his life. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. “Nowhere did his light shine brighter than as a counselor at Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp,” Andersen’s obituary said. “His love of the Lord was contagious and influenced many around him.”

Andersen was also involved in Boy Scouts while growing up in Atlantic and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

“He was a vibrant and passionate member of the community,” the GoFundMe stated. “Avery will be deeply missed by the community and we hope to be able to support his family during this difficult time and loss.”

Funeral services for Andersen will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A visitation with family present will be held on Monday, Dec. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same location.