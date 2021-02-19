Iowa Senator Caught With Handgun at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Sen. Brad Zaun of Urbandale was caught with an undisclosed handgun at the Des Moines International Airport on Friday, according to police.

Zaun, a Republican, was cited for failing to disclose his .22 caliber handgun while going through security screening at 1:20 p.m., according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Parizek said there was no round in the chamber of the gun and Zaun is licensed to carry a firearm in Iowa.

WHO 13 reached out to Zaun for comment late Friday evening but has not heard back.