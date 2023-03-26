DES MOINES, IA — There is about one month left into the legislative session as Iowa lawmakers gear up for the final push in Iowa’s 90th General Assembly.

To discuss bills that Governor Reynolds has already signed, recent debate and upcoming legislation, Iowa State Representative Eddie Andrews (R), District 43, from Johnston joined Today in Iowa Sunday.

In the first part of the interview linked above, the governor’s educational savings account bill is discussed. As well as recent LGBTQ legislation passed by Republican lawmakers.

In the second segment, Rep. Eddie Andrews talks about his vote on the eminent domain bill that passed the Iowa House last week. He also outlines some legislative priorities going into the last month.