Iowa State Police Investigating Racist Criminal Act That Took Place in a Residence Hall

AMES, Iowa– Iowa State University police are investigating a burglary where the suspect left behind a racist message.

In a letter sent to students, University President Wendy Wintersteen said someone broke into a storage room at Roberts Hall Friday night and vandalized the room with racial slurs.

“Our residence halls are security locked so generally it’s restricted to residents and their guests to come in,” Iowa State Chief Police Officer, Mike Newton said. “That’s part of our investigation to determine how did the person get into the building and how did they access this storage unit.”

So far no arrests have been made, though ISU police said they have solid leads. Iowa State’s fall semester began last week. With COVID-19 guidelines in place, officials have been trying to break up large gatherings that threaten the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re trying to use an educational approach to that, trying to have conversations with students, to make sure they understand what is acceptable and what’s not,” Newton said.

Anyone with information on the burglary and vandalism is asked to call Iowa State University Police.