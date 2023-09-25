CLIVE, Iowa — A new NIL (name, image, likeness) deal, born from a viral photo of Iowa State Cyclone football players Tommy Hamann and Caleb Bacon, is roping in a few more Cyclones to help promote the sale of pork.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Monday it has reached a deal with Iowa State football players Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann, and Caleb Bacon. The quartet will lead the organization’s new “Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon” marketing campaign.

Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon NIL deal with the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“After the ‘Hamann Bacon’ photo went viral on social media following the Cyclones’ season opener, we knew we had to jump on this opportunity,” said Trish Cook, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. “These four young men are not only great football players, they also have strong academic records, and great last names! We couldn’t be more excited to work with them in this fun initiative to publicize Iowa pork.”

As part of the NIL deal, IPPA is donating $1,000 of pork to each player’s food pantry of choice.

“It’s a really crazy way to incorporate all of our names and I think it’s a great way to promote Iowa pork producers too,” said Cyclone Tight End Tyler Moore, a redshirt sophomore from Des Moines.

The IPPA has already released a short video of the players promoting the campaign. You can watch it here.