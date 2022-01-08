Iowa State Penitentiary correctional officer taken to hospital after inmate assault

This Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, photo shows a cell block from inside the yard at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FORT MADISON, Iowa — An inmate assaulted a correctional officer at the maximum security Iowa State Penitentiary Friday evening, the Department of Corrections announced.

“The department can confirm that the inmate approached the officer at his post and a short time after the inmate began assaulting the officer,” said Department of Corrections spokesperson Nick Crawford. “Nearby staff were alerted and responded to restrain the inmate.”

The officer was taken to a local hospital and then transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further examination. The inmate was not injured, officials said.

“The department continues to follow the recovery of the officer closely,” Crawford said. “The department is continuing to collect and confirm all details and the incident remains under investigation.”

The Iowa State Penitentiary has been placed on modified restricted movement until further notice.