DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowa State Patrol troopers is heading out of state Thursday to provide help at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The local first responders will be heading to the southern border to support the Texas State troopers with criminal interdiction, crime prevention, traffic enforcement, and law enforcement assistance. A team of investigators will be on patrol for narcotics, weapons, and human trafficking.

The Iowa State Patrol troopers will return to Iowa on October 2nd. Friday is the last day that members of the Iowa National Guard will be at the southern border before returning to Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the Iowa law enforcement and military members to assist at the border. The cost is being covered by federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.