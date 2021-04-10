Iowa State Patrol Trooper Killed in Standoff in Grundy Center

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol trooper is dead after a standoff in Grundy Center Friday night, the Department of Public Safety announced.

“[Friday] night, the Iowa State Patrol, along with Grundy and Hardin County officers were involved in an officer involved shooting. At this time, we are working with the DCI gathering information,” said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla.

The Department of Public Safety will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to provide an update on the incident.