Iowa State Patrol trooper in critical condition after crash

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa State Patrol (WHO 13)

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol trooper was critically injured in a crash in northeast Iowa Thursday night.

Trooper Ted Benda was on his way to help the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a call for service around 11:30 p.m. Benda wrecked his cruiser on Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville. He was airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he remains in critical condition.

Benda’s car was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Investigators are trying to figure out why it happened.

