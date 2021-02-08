Iowa State Patrol Reminds Drivers to Stop for School Buses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The mandated in-person learning option in Iowa begins on Feb. 15, and that means you’ll be seeing more school buses out and about transporting students to school.

The Iowa State Patrol wants to remind drivers to stop for school buses when you see the flashing lights. Unfortunately, people are creating another dangerous traffic trend during the pandemic.

“The huge increase in people speeding around our state is out of control, but we’ve also seen an increase with these school bus violations that come into our facilities,” Sgt. Alex Dinkla, with Iowa State Patrol, said, “as we’re trying to find out who these drivers are, who these vehicles are owned by, and trying to follow up on those.”

Many school districts have camera systems that capture footage to help law enforcement find drivers who don’t abide by the law.

Recent numbers are alarming. In Polk County alone, there were 74 failure to stop for school bus convictions in 2018.

Sgt. Dinkla said the videos are disturbing to watch, and serve as a reminder as to what can happen.

“There’s near misses with children at times, and we’re talking about lives that could easily be lost from simply somebody doing something that is so easy to avoid,” Sgt. Dinkla said, “and that’s to not pass these school buses and to properly obey those stop signs.”

The minimum fine for illegally passing a school bus is at least $250, and you could also have your license suspended.